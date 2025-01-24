Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.1%.

