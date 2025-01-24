See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.1%.
