Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and evaluator of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price and Consensus

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price and Consensus

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Quote

Nouveau Monde’s shares gained 46.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. price | Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Quote

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Stitch Fix’s shares gained 74.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price

Stitch Fix, Inc. price | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company focusing on gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

New Found Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

New Found Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

New Found Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Found Gold Corp. Quote

New Found Gold’s shares gained 7.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

New Found Gold Corp. Price

New Found Gold Corp. Price

New Found Gold Corp. price | New Found Gold Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) - free report >>

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) - free report >>

Published in

construction