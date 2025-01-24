See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and evaluator of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Nouveau Monde’s shares gained 46.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix’s shares gained 74.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company focusing on gold deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
New Found Gold’s shares gained 7.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
