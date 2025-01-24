Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

Claros Mortgage Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

ICL Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ICL Group Ltd. Quote

ICL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.43, compared with 25.36 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ICL Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ICL Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ICL Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | ICL Group Ltd. Quote

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Carter Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carter Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carter Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carter Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Carter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.56, compared with 25.36 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Carter Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Carter Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) - free report >>

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) - free report >>

Published in

finance