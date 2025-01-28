See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27:
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Metropolitan Bank Holdings' shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial's shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) : This electrical and electronics manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Amphenol Corporation's shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
