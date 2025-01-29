We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST - Free Report) : This outpatient mental health services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX - Free Report) : This temperature-controlled supply chain solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) : This multi-cloud management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.