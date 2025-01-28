Artificial intelligence stocks tanked on Monday following a potential breakthrough from DeepSeek. Wall Street analysts will press Microsoft, Meta, and most of the other Magnificent 7 tech stocks on their earnings calls this week about the impact DeepSeek might have on the industry and their capex plans. That said, Nvidia and tons of other soaring technology and AI stocks were due for a cooldown. The recalibration of the AI trade might help other areas of the market rebound. One area that investors might want to consider exploring as they wait and see what’s next from big tech are low priced stocks with strong fundamentals. Today we explore how to find great cheap stocks trading for $10 a share or less that investors might want to buy now and throughout 2025. How to Find the Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Artificial intelligence stocks tanked on Monday following a potential breakthrough from DeepSeek.
Wall Street analysts will press Microsoft, Meta, and most of the other Magnificent 7 tech stocks on their earnings calls this week about the impact DeepSeek might have on the industry and their capex plans.
That said, Nvidia and tons of other soaring technology and AI stocks were due for a cooldown.
The recalibration of the AI trade might help other areas of the market rebound. One area that investors might want to consider exploring as they wait and see what’s next from big tech are low priced stocks with strong fundamentals.
Today we explore how to find great cheap stocks trading for $10 a share or less that investors might want to buy now and throughout 2025.
On top of their cheap price tags, Wall Street analysts are high on all of these stocks and their improving earnings outlooks earn them strong Zacks Ranks.
Penny Stocks
One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.
Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.
Stocks Under $10
Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.
Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.
Screen Parameters
• Price less than or equal to $10
• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000
• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2
(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)
• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5
(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)
• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2
(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)
• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0
(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)
Here is one stock out of the nearly 50 highly-ranked names trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…
Why Investors Should Buy This Super Cheap Consumer Stock Before It Soars
The Honest Company (HNST - Free Report) is a consumer products maker taking on giants such as Kimberly-Clark by focusing on what it calls "cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed" offerings. The Honest Company's consumer products portfolio includes diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care, and wellness.
HNST went public in May 2021 and suffered a rough few years.
The Honest Company has turned around, with HNST up 425% off its October 2023 lows, including a 120% 12-month run.
The Honest Company soared again after a beat-and-raise Q3 report in mid-November. The stock has pulled back after its huge run, down 25% vs. its 52-week highs from late November. HNST shares have found support near its gap higher from November. HNST popped Tuesday morning to $6.30 a share.
The Honest Company is projected to grow its sales by 9% in FY24 and 6% in FY25 to reach nearly $400 million. HNST is expected to trim its adjusted loss from -$0.41 to -$0.07 a share in FY24 and then surge to +$0.04 in 2025.
The Honest Company’s upward earnings revisions land it a Zacks Rank#1 (Strong Buy) and its Most Accurate FY25 estimate came in 190% above consensus at $0.11 a share.
