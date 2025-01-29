Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST - Free Report) : This outpatient mental health services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

LifeStance Health Group's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.    

Moelis & Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

medical restaurants