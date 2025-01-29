See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Moelis & Company (MC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Moelis & Company (MC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International's shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. Price
Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST - Free Report) : This outpatient mental health services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote
LifeStance Health Group's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Price
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. price | LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
Moelis & Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moelis & Company Price
Moelis & Company price | Moelis & Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.