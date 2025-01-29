Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 25.05 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

1st Source has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.22 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 da0ys.

Citizens & Northern Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 21.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

