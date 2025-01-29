See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
1st Source Corporation (SRCE) - free report >>
Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
1st Source Corporation (SRCE) - free report >>
Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 25.05 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Rithm Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
1st Source Corporation Price and Consensus
1st Source Corporation price-consensus-chart | 1st Source Corporation Quote
1st Source has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.22 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
1st Source Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
1st Source Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | 1st Source Corporation Quote
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 da0ys.
Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus
Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
Citizens & Northern Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 21.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Citizens & Northern Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens & Northern Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.