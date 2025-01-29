3 Business Information Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

The increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks
Business – Information Services industry to address the rising demand for services that ensure risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement.
The heightening technology adoption is benefiting companies like
S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) , Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ), supporting them to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services. About the Industry
The Zacks Business – Information Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including software, data, risks, research, information and analytics solutions. These companies operate in a dynamic business environment characterized by evolving customer behavior, preferences and demographics. The key focus within the industry is currently on channeling money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, to identify demand sources and target end markets. Prominent players include ratings, benchmarks, analytics, data provider S&P Global, and the provider of data analytics solutions, Verisk Analytics.
3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Information Industry
The industry is mature and has witnessed a progressively growing business environment in the past few years. Revenues, income and operating cash should continue to grow during the post-pandemic economic improvement. Healthy Demand Environment: The pandemic stoked a many-fold increase in demand for specific solutions that ensure risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement. These, in turn, have opened up more business opportunities for industry players. These companies are now modifying their business strategies to offer more customer-centric solutions. Demand for Customer-Centric Solutions:
Increased Adoption of Technologies: Digital transformationutomation in assembling, and the use of big data in enhancing business information will likely fuel the industry’s growth in the days to come. Companies are shifting from conventional data solutions to technical and domain-specific expertise, data analytics solutions, financial consultancy and operational consultancy services. , a Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Near-Term Prospects
The Business – Information Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks
Business Services sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #144, which places it in the bottom 42% of the 250 Zacks industries.
The group’s
Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates underperformance in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.
Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and current valuation.
Industry's Price Performance
Over the past year, the Zacks Business – Information Services industry has underperformed the Zacks Business Services sector and the S&P 500 Composite.
The industry has returned 15.9% compared with the S&P 500 Composite and the broader sector’s growth of 24.2% and 23.1%, respectively, in the said time frame.
One-Year Price Performance
Industry's Current Valuation
Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing business information services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 28.77X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.52X and the sector’s 26.61X.
Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.74X and as low as 20.69X, with a median of 26.83X, as the charts below show.
Price to Forward 12 Months P/E Ratio
3 Business Information Service Stocks in Focus
We are presenting three stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term.
S&P Global: This credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions provider continuously makes small but impactful acquisitions to enhance its offerings in private markets, sustainability, and energy transition products. It plans to continue such strategic organic investments and opportunistic acquisitions to increase growth and innovation.
The company’s strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services allows it to consolidate contracts and fetch long-term savings through a collaborative partnership. The partnership has brought strategic cooperation to serve customers better by developing new products.
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has increased nearly 1% in the past 60 days to $16.68. year.
Price and Consensus: SPGI
FactSet Research Systems: FactSet has been engaged for more than 40 years in delivering extensive data, sophisticated analytics and flexible technology to global financial professionals and is currently benefiting from a growing customer base and strong global presence. The company added 32 clients in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by an increase in partners, private equity and venture capital and wealth, taking the total to 8,217. The annual client retention rate was 90%.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal 2025 earnings has increased slightly in the past 60 days.
Price and Consensus: FDS
Verisk Analytics: This provider of data analytics solutions to the insurance markets has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk continues to invest in people, data sets, analytic solutions, technology and complementary businesses to keep itself updated with changing requirements in the markets it serves. The company is maintaining its focus on increasing solution penetration with customers, developing new proprietary databases and predictive analytics, and expanding into new customer sectors.
The 2023 acquisition of Mavera is helping the company expand in the European region and support continuous growth in the global insurance industry as a technology and analytics partner. Another acquisition, Krug, expands its claims and causality services across Europe.
Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has remained unchanged at $7.25 in the past 60 days.
Price and Consensus:VRSK
