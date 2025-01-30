Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Stocks to Watch After Pleasant EPS Surprises: ADP, FLEX, VFC

More companies are starting to stand out in an exciting week that features quarterly results from four of the Magnificent 7 themed big tech stocks.

Exceeding their quarterly expectations this morning, here are three top-rated Zacks stocks to consider after posting pleasant EPS surprises.

 

V.F. Corporation - VFC

EPS Surprise: 82.35%

Boasting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), we’ll start with textile apparel company V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) . Reporting results for its fiscal third quarter, V.F. Corporation blasted Q3 EPS expectations by 82% with earnings at $0.62 per share compared to estimates of $0.34.

V.F. Corporation’s Q3 earnings increased from $0.54 a share in the comparative quarter as the company appears to be taking advantage of its niche as an apparel provider that offers skateboard and surf-related footwear.

Attributing to its strong buy rating is that earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 were already a tad higher in the last week with FY26 EPS revisions spiking 9% over the last 30 days.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Flex - FLEX

EPS Surprise: 20.31%

Posting a 20% EPS surprise, electronics products manufacturer Flex (FLEX - Free Report)  has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Also releasing results for its fiscal third quarter, Flex’s diverse workforce was on display with Q3 EPS at $0.77 versus estimates of $0.64. Having operations in 30 countries, Flex’s Q3 earnings stretched from tougher to compete against year-ago figures of $0.71 a share.

Trading at a reasonable 16.5X forward earnings multiple, it’s noteworthy that Flex has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for an astonishing 22 consecutive quarters.   

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Automatic Data Processing - ADP

EPS Surprise: 3.52%

While ADP's (ADP - Free Report)  3% EPS surprise doesn’t jump off the page, the outsourcing company was able to beat lofty expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Furthermore, Q2 EPS of $2.35 spiked 10% from a year ago in addition to beating estimates of $2.27.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), the Human Capital Management (HCM) provider saw its stock hit new 52-week peaks of $311 on Wednesday. Forecast of 8% EPS growth in FY25 and FY26 could keep the rally going. Plus, ADP has become a “Dividend King” after increasing its payout for 50 consecutive years.  

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Bottom Line

Able to exceed their quarterly sales estimates as well, VFC, FLEX, and ADP will be three of the more intriguing stocks to watch in the coming weeks.


