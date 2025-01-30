See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:
KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunications and platform services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) : This fitness company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer experience solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Twilio has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
