Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Origin Bancorp's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This concrete pumping and waste management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings' shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

CareDx, Inc (CDNA - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.        

CareDx, Inc. Price and Consensus

CareDx, Inc. Price and Consensus

CareDx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CareDx, Inc. Quote

CareDx's shares gained 12.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CareDx, Inc. Price

CareDx, Inc. Price

CareDx, Inc. price | CareDx, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - free report >>

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) - free report >>

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) - free report >>

Published in

medical