New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) : This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies throughout the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group (ICL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


