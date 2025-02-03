We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) : This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) : This company which, manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies throughout the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.
Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus
Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote
Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Embotelladora Andina S.A. Price and Consensus
Embotelladora Andina S.A. price-consensus-chart | Embotelladora Andina S.A. Quote
ICL Group (ICL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
ICL Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ICL Group Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.