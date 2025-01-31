See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Bear of the Day: Heineken (HEINY)
There have been some mega trends in the market that have been sort of interrupted here recently. Some stocks in downtrends have bounced mightily along with the broad market. Some of these stocks deserve the bounce while others may be experiencing some dead cat action. One way to sort out the good from the bad is by looking at the Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have strong earnings trends while those which are not have the weakest earnings trends.
Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Heineken ((HEINY - Free Report) ). Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
The reason for the unfavorable rank is that several analysts on Wall Street have cut their earnings estimates. Over the last sixty days, three analysts have cut their estimates have dropped their numbers. The bearish moves have brought our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year down from $2.87 to $2.66 while next year’s number is off from $3.21 to $2.94.
Heineken is in the Beverages – Alcohol Peers industry which ranks in the Bottom 3% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There is one stock in that industry which is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. That’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Kirin ((KNBWY - Free Report) ). There are several Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks including Molson Coors ((TAP - Free Report) ).