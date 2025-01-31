Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31:

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company's shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA - Free Report) : This digital platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Society Pass Incorporated's shares gained 9.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC - Free Report) : This holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust  has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.    

Enterprise Financial Services' shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


