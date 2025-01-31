See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31:
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This energy storage solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 13.9% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC - Free Report) : This holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.79 compared with 12.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 da0ys.
Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89 compared with 24.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
