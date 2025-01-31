Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This energy storage solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.15 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys pe-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC - Free Report) : This holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.79 compared with 12.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 da0ys.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89 compared with 24.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) - free report >>

Published in

finance