Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31:                     

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) : This reit that finances, and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 11.4%.

