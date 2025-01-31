See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% the last 60 days.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rithm Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) : This reit that finances, and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% in the last 60 days.
Two Harbors Investments Corp Price and Consensus
Two Harbors Investments Corp price-consensus-chart | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 11.4%.
Two Harbors Investments Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Two Harbors Investments Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote
