Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 3rd:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price and Consensus

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Flutter Entertainment PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


