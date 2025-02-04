See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Flex Ltd. (FLEX)
Celestica, Inc. (CLS)
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Celestica’s shares gained 67.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
SkyWest’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfilment, and circular economy solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Flex’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.