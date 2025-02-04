Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica’s shares gained 67.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfilment, and circular economy solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Flex’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


