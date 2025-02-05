We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
These 3 Top Ranked Companies Broke Quarterly Records
It’s been a busy earnings season so far, with the reporting docket remaining stacked with notable companies in the coming weeks.
So far, it’s been a record-breaking period for several companies, a list that includes Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) , American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , all of which broke company records in respective metrics.
Let’s take a closer look at each.
Meta Reports Record Sales & Profit
Meta Platforms posted adjusted EPS of $8.02 and record sales of $48.4 billion, reflecting growth rates of 50% and 21%, respectively. Net income of $20.9 billion was the company’s highest read ever.
Most importantly, the company’s ad business continued to perform at a high level, with revenue of $46.8 billion again exceeding our consensus estimate and reflecting 20% year-over-year growth.
The advertising results for META have been rock-solid over recent periods, boosted by AI-related implementations aimed at strengthening user engagement.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Another nice highlight is continued user growth, with Family Daily Active People (DAP) improving 4% year-over-year to roughly 3.4 billion. Average revenue per user has increased likewise amid the strong advertising efforts, improving by a sizable 41% year-over-year throughout the period.
Family Daily Active People metric includes the company’s entire family of apps, encompassing Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger, providing a consolidated view of activity. Positive earnings estimate revisions flooded in following the print, with the stock holding a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BMI Reports Record Cash Flow
Concerning headline figures for Badger Meter, the company posted year-over-year sales growth of 13% on the back of 24% adjusted EPS growth, with both items exceeding our consensus expectations handily. Notably, Q4 free cash flow generation of $47 million and full-year free cash flow of $142 million both notched company records.
The company’s cash-generating abilities have seen a nice overall boost over recent years, as shown below. The improved cash generation has allowed the company to consistently pay out higher dividends, undoubtedly a major positive.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BMI has upped its dividend payout five times over the last five years, translating to a sizable 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. The current payout ratio sits at 32% of its earnings, remaining highly sustainable for the company.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
American Airlines Delivers Record Sales
American Airlines came out with record Q4 sales of $13.7 billion, with 2024 revenue of $54.2 billion also reflecting a company record. The momentum the airliner has enjoyed has been undeniable, underpinned by consistently strong demand among consumers.
Up 81% over the last six months, the stock has been a big outperformer. Shares cooled down a bit post-earnings, likely a reflection of some profit-taking after the strong run.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Notably, it achieved its second-best completion factor since the merger of American and US Airways, on its largest volume of passengers ever. The demand picture has continued to remain strong for the company.
Bottom Line
In addition to posting strong results, all three companies currently sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting positivity among analysts.