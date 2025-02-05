See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
