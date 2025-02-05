Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 5th:

Pitney Bowes (PBI - Free Report) : This global technology company powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes' has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KT (KT - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

