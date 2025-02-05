See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 5th:
Pitney Bowes (PBI - Free Report) : This global technology company powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes' has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KT (KT - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunication services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
KT has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.