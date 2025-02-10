We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX - Free Report) : This medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.