Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX - Free Report) : This medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


