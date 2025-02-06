Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods’ shares gained 19.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) : This banking company which is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company which offers retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

German American Bancorp’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

agriculture finance