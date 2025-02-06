See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) : This company which is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily owns, manages and finances a portfolio of real-estate-related investment securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4%.
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 82.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
