Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

PJT Partners (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory company which offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

PJT Partners’ shares gained 11.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PJT Partners Inc. Price

Allegiant (ALGT - Free Report) : This low-cost passenger airline company which focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus

Allegiant’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegiant Travel Company Price

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company Price

finance oil-energy transportation