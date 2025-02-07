See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
PJT Partners (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory company which offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote
PJT Partners’ shares gained 11.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PJT Partners Inc. Price
PJT Partners Inc. price | PJT Partners Inc. Quote
Allegiant (ALGT - Free Report) : This low-cost passenger airline company which focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus
Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote
Allegiant’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allegiant Travel Company Price
Allegiant Travel Company price | Allegiant Travel Company Quote
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
National Fuel Gas Company’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
National Fuel Gas Company Price
National Fuel Gas Company price | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
