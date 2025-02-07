Back to top

Best Income Stock to Buy for February 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

