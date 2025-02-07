Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:  

Allegiant (ALGT - Free Report) : This low-cost passenger airline company which focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.49 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

