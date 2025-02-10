We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bear of the Day: Hershey (HSY)
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) is a well-known manufacturer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. Analysts have dialed their earnings expectations lower across the board, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The stock also resides in the Zacks Food – Confectionery industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 4% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Hershey shares have delivered a sour performance over the last year, down nearly 18% and widely outperforming compared to the S&P 500’s 25% gain. Its latest set of results has provided a little bit of relief, though the EPS outlook remains notably bearish.
Concerning headline figures in the latest print, HSY exceeded both consensus EPS and sales expectations, reflecting growth rates of 9% and 33%, respectively. It’s worth noting that the top and bottom line figures exceeded consensus expectations for the first time over the last three periods.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
The poor share performance has led to an increased dividend yield, with shares currently paying out 3.6% annually vs. the same for the S&P 500 at 1.2%. While the high yield is certainly a positive from an income-focused standpoint, we’d like to see positive earnings estimate revisions hit the tape, which would signal a big turnaround in sentiment overall.
Bottom Line
Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from weak quarterly results, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.