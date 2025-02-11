See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX - Free Report) : This medical devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Boston Scientific’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Enova’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers’ shares gained 33.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
