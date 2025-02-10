Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

