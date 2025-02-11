See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
