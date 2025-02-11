Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp’s shares gained 6.7% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ezcorp’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

