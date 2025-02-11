See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
First Bancorp’s shares gained 6.7% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Ezcorp’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
