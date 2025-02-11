Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 4.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

KT Corporation (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunications and platform services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KT Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

