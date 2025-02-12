Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart

Immatics N.V. (IMTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Immatics N.V. Price and Consensus

Immatics N.V. price-consensus-chart

RH (RH - Free Report) : This home furnishings retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


