New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus
Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote
Immatics N.V. (IMTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Immatics N.V. Price and Consensus
Immatics N.V. price-consensus-chart | Immatics N.V. Quote
RH (RH - Free Report) : This home furnishings retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.