Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - free report >>

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) - free report >>

Published in

finance