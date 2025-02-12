Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii’s shares gained 12.1% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union’s shares gained 11% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert’s shares gained 15.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


