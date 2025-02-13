We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
