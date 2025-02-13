Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


biotechnology finance medical