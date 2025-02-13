Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corporation Price and Consensus

SouthState Corporation Price and Consensus

SouthState Corporation price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

SouthState Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

SouthState Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

SouthState Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | SouthState Corporation Quote

Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial price-consensus-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)

Synchrony Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)

Synchrony Financial dividend-yield-ttm | Synchrony Financial Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) - free report >>

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - free report >>

SouthState Corporation (SSB) - free report >>

Published in

finance