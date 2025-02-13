See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
