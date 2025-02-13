See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Veracyte, Inc. Price and Consensus
Veracyte, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veracyte, Inc. Quote
Veracyte’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veracyte, Inc. Price
Veracyte, Inc. price | Veracyte, Inc. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
Northern Trust’s shares gained 3.05% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Trust Corporation Price
Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
