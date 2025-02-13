Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT - Free Report) : This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Veracyte’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust’s shares gained 3.05% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

medical