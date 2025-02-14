Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

