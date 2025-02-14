See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
FinWise’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
SoftBank’s shares gained 10.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Phibro’s shares gained 44.9% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
