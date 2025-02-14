Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

FinWise’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

FinWise Bancorp Price

FinWise Bancorp Price

FinWise Bancorp price | FinWise Bancorp Quote

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Quote

SoftBank’s shares gained 10.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR price | SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Phibro’s shares gained 44.9% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (SFTBY) - free report >>

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) - free report >>

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) - free report >>

Published in

finance