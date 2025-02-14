See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.38, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Phibro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.41, compared with 21.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
