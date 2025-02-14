Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Adtalem has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.38, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Phibro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.41, compared with 21.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

Published in

medical