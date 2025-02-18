Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) : This TV streaming platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Roku's shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This AdTech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin's shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

