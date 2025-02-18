See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:
Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) : This TV streaming platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Roku's shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This AdTech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin's shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.