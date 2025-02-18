Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Peoples Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.86 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This holding company for Cathay Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

Cathay General Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cathay General Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) : This hospitality holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

RCI Hospitality Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

Published in

finance