New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of aircraft engines, components and aircraft mechanical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This financial services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


