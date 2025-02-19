We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of aircraft engines, components and aircraft mechanical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This financial services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.