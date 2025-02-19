Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nova Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Ltd. Quote

Nova's shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Ltd. Price

Nova Ltd. Price

Nova Ltd. price | Nova Ltd. Quote

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freshworks Inc. Quote

Freshworks' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Freshworks Inc. Price

Freshworks Inc. Price

Freshworks Inc. price | Freshworks Inc. Quote

enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

enGene Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

enGene Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

enGene Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | enGene Holdings Inc. Quote

enGene Holdings' shares gained 13.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

enGene Holdings Inc. Price

enGene Holdings Inc. Price

enGene Holdings Inc. price | enGene Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nova Ltd. (NVMI) - free report >>

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) - free report >>

enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) - free report >>

Published in

computers