Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Nova's shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Freshworks' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
enGene Holdings' shares gained 13.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
