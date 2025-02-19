Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) : This health, fitness, and wellness experiences provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freshworks Inc. Quote

Freshworks has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Freshworks Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Freshworks Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Freshworks Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Freshworks Inc. Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) - free report >>

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) - free report >>

Published in

computers