Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) : This health, fitness, and wellness experiences provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Life Time Group Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Freshworks has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
