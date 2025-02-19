See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:
Horace Mann EducatorsCorporation (HMN - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Commerce Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
