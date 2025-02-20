See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Newmark's shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company's shares gained 14.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Palomar's shares gained 13.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
